The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $95.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

