The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 63.2% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,919,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,044. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

