Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $284.79 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $284.79 million and $4.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00084612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,415,934,841 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

