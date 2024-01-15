Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $196.56

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$196.56 and last traded at C$196.43, with a volume of 6438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$194.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$177.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$189.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$178.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of C$89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.8581827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. In other news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at C$32,853.20. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at C$88,367.58. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

