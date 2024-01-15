ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

ThredUp stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,266 shares of company stock worth $241,604. Corporate insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

