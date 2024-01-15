TiraVerse (TVRS) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, TiraVerse has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TiraVerse has a total market capitalization of $998,746.94 and approximately $1.06 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000998 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

