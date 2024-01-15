Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 3337044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Down 22.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.02. The company has a market cap of £13.78 million, a P/E ratio of 258.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

