Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $94.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,723. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

