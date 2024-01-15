Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $207.39. 572,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,156. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.