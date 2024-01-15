Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $207.39. 572,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,156. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
