Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 335 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.16 and its 200 day moving average is $337.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

