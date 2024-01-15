Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

