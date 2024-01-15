Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.10. 2,386,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.