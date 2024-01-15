Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.10. 2,429,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $193.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

