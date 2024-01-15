Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 837.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 873,440 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 277,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 84.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 185,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 284,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,944. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

