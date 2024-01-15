Tranquility Partners LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,214,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 563,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

LRGF remained flat at $48.43 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

