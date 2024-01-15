Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $193.23. 42,992,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,500,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.