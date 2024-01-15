Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.9 %
