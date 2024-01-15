Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.48. 1,467,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average is $162.16. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

