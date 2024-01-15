Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 157500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Transition Metals Trading Down 9.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.
About Transition Metals
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
