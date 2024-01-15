Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Trading Down 0.5 %

Trimble stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 710,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,367. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.