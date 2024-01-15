Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director George Myhal Buys 20,000 Shares

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director George Myhal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00.

Trisura Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:TSU traded down C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,158. The company has a current ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$45.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$730.71 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.6702454 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSU. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.63.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

