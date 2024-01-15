Triumph Capital Management Acquires 9,372 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RSP traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.05. 5,568,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

