Triumph Capital Management Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.23. 42,992,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,500,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

