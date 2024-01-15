Triumph Capital Management Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2024

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.23. 42,992,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,500,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.