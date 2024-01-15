Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.77. 1,923,303 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

