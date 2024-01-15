Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,634,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,302 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,952,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,863,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.