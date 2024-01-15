Triumph Capital Management Grows Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.58. 2,756,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,855. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.