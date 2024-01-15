Triumph Capital Management Grows Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 87.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

