Triumph Capital Management Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

