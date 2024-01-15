Triumph Capital Management Has $1.50 Million Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.26% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 71,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000.

Stock Up 0.5 %

DIV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. 78,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,278. The company has a market cap of $621.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

