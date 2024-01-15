Triumph Capital Management Makes New $972,000 Investment in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 115,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 454,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 147,418 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

