Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $409.56. 39,594,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,342,820. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $273.89 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.46.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

