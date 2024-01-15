Triumph Capital Management Sells 3,235 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,912,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.34. 458,331 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

