Triumph Capital Management Sells 34,499 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364,449 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,236,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,514,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,481,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,846,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 152,112 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,056. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.