TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.13 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.13 billion and approximately $293.05 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001696 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001352 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,233,475,924 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.