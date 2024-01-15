TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TRST opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $559.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,742 shares of company stock worth $97,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

