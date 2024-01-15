Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUYA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE TUYA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.24. 211,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. Tuya has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts predict that Tuya will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 698,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 667,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tuya by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 621,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tuya by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,576,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 364,481 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

