U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.