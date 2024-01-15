U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.00.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.