U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.00.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

