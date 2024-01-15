Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3,366.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,551 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $53,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,374,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,846,789. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

