UBS Group Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $142.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.50.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ALB opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

