UBS Group Increases FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $61.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Get FMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in FMC by 143.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.