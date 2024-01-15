UBS Group Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $145.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $139.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WLK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Westlake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Westlake from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Get Westlake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Westlake Trading Down 0.3 %

WLK opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Westlake has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.61.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 19.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Westlake by 1.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.