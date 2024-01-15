UBS Group Trims Orion (NYSE:OEC) Target Price to $32.00

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OEC opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orion by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orion by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Orion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

