Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $482.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

