Uniswap Price Tops $6.65 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.98 billion and $136.14 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.65 or 0.00015493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00163424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009338 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.59578023 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 912 active market(s) with $107,511,898.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

