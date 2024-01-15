United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of URI stock traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $559.18. The company had a trading volume of 512,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $585.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.46.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

