USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.