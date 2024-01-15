USDX [Kava] Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $98.87 million and approximately $588,901.63 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,463.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00589152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00199253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00023419 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.90634892 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $449,426.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

