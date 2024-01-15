Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $216.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.48. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $266.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.