VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Down 9.0 %

DAPP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.34. 388,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

