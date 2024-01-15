Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.8% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

